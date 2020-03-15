Donna R. Stark, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, at the University of Washington Medical Center of Seattle on March 8, 2020.
Donna was born July 29, 1935, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to Stanley and Meta "Mae" Beach. She attended Wahpeton Schools and graduated from there.
Donna, among her many talents, was most of all an extraordinary, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Donna met Oliver Stark in 1978 and the couple was later married on April 17, 1983. They enjoyed 42 wonderful years together.
Donna worked 25 years for Jantzen Sportswear specifically, with the pattern design and engineering group, retiring in 1990.
Donna and Oliver loved to travel and took many trips in their RV to visit the midwest and Alaska.
Donna was an avid and very talented seamstress; and could be found most often in her "sew room" gently crafting many teddy bears and quilts of the finest quality. Each of her great grandchildren have been blessed with a quilt to treasure in her memory.
Donna loved to play a good board or dice game. She had a wildly competitive streak about her, that was usually accompanied by a grin, her famous giggle and that gentle sparkle in her eye.
To sit at Grandma's table was always a privilege as her cuisine rivaled that of any five-star restaurant.
Donna is survived by her six children, three daughters, Wendy Keller of Seattle, Rebecca (Steve) Locke of Canby, Oregon, and Amy Jo (Dan) Locke of Pendleton, Oregon; three sons, William (Marilyn) Heaton of Puyallup, Jay (Sandra) Heaton of Salem, Oregon, and Jeffrey (Sonja) Heaton of Milwaukie, Oregon; sister, Marilyn Douglas of Costa Mesa, California, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oliver A. Stark (2018); and brother, Stanley "Skip" Beach.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 11 AM until 5 PM at the Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, 260 Monroe Rd. Port Angeles, Washington. Graveside services with vault interment will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Ocean View Cemetery of Port Angeles with Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020