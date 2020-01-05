Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Ruth Wilson-Sommer. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM Faith Lutheran Church 382 W. Cedar St. Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Ruth Wilson-Sommer passed away peacefully at home in Everett, surrounded by her family. Assisted living care and hospice care was provided by her daughter-in-law, Constance Wilson and stepdaughter, Katherine Huggins.



Donna was the daughter of Owen Price Hughes and Pearl Leona



She married Harold M. Wilson, Jr. in 1956, moving out of state so that Harold could finish his law degree.



Upon return to Washington, she was very active in the Jaycees, Seattle Children's Hospital Guild, and the Washington Pilots Association. She coordinated Toys for Tots at Christmas for several years. Donna was also active in Civil Air Patrol, the 99'S Chapter of Seattle, and she eventually became a member of Glendale Lutheran church in Burien.



In her professional life, Donna worked for the USGS, Todd Ship Yards, USCG, and Puget Power.



Donna met Trent W. Sommer in the spring of 1997. After a fast courtship, they married the same year.



Trent and Donna moved to Sequim in the spring of 1998.



Donna spent countless hours volunteering with the Young Eagles Program through the Sequim Chapter of EAA #430, and served as Program Chairman for the majority of her 22 years in Sequim.



Donna and Trent spent 2.5 years building and eventually flying a RV-12. During this time, you could always find Donna with a rivet gun in her hand.



After Trent's death in 2016, Donna became a volunteer at Sequim City Hall, and very active with her church, assisting with Preschool teacher protocol and enjoying Bible Study.



Donna enjoyed travelling, taking two cruises in 1 year and a quick trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the EAA Fly-In; in July 2018, she received an award for 40 years of volunteer service promoting aviation.



She is preceded in death by her parents Owen and Pearl Hughes; first husband, Harold M. Wilson, Jr.; second husband, Trent W. Sommer; and brother, Richard C. Lee.



She is survived by her sister, Dee Ly of Marysville; son, Harold M. (Constance M.) Wilson III; grandchildren, Harold M. Wilson IV, Sharon D. Wilson, Max O. (Lisa) Wilson of Everett; son, Hugh R. Wilson and granddaughter, Chelan Wilson of Burien; son, Howard O. (Katy) Wilson; grandchildren, Bailey Wilson and Ryan Wilson of Pella, Iowa, stepson, Daniel W. Sommer of Sequim; stepdaughter, Katherine E. (John) Huggins of Everett; and great-granddaughter, Leah Wilson of Everett.



Memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020, at noon at Faith Lutheran Church 382 W. Cedar St., Sequim.



