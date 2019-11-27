Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donovan Richmond Stuhr. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM 437 Fasola Rd. Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donovan Richmond Stuhr, age 36, of Port Angeles, passed away on November 19, 2019, at his home.



Donovan was born on September 27, 1983, in Port Angeles, to William and Earla Stuhr. He is a graduate of Sequim High School, Class of 2002.



He was an avid sports fan of the Seahawks and Mariners. He enjoyed playing baseball during his school years.



Donovan was a devoted and loving father to his two children. His biggest passion and greatest pleasure was spending time with them.



He will continue to stay with us all through the memories of good times past. He left the pain, but he also left us and we will never be the same again. Now he is no longer in pain, yet we will continue to hurt.



Donovan is preceded in death by grandparents, Virginia Pease of Port Angeles and Richard (Marge) Stuhr of Sequim; father, William Stuhr of Sequim; and uncle, Michael Stuhr of Seattle.



He is survived by his mother Earla (Craig) Brown of Port Angeles; mother of his children, Rebecca White, son, Cayson Stuhr and daughter, Aivery Stuhr all of Sequim; sister, Darcy (Shane) Hagar and their son, Silas Hagar of Sequim; stepsister, Jennifer Ochino of Buffalo, New York.



At this time we must come together to laugh and share stories for Donovan's sake. I am sure he would have wanted it that way.



A special thank to his roommate, Jim Croot and best friend, Christopher Bingham.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, 1 PM at 437 Fasola Rd., Sequim.

