Doris E. Erny passed peacefully into the arms of the angels on March 21, 2019, in Port Angeles, Washington. She was born September 21, 1921, in Terry, Montana, to Pearl and Edward Guenther.
She lived a full life in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Oregon, and later retiring with her husband "Bob" in Port Angeles. She square danced for over 50 years. Her husband was a square dance caller and she helped teach square dancing and round dancing. She also worked alongside her husband to help build seven homes and remodel several rental homes.
She was raised on a sheep herding ranch, in Montana, and often was required to herd sheep out on the range with her brothers and sisters for weeks at a time. They slept in a sheep wagon and fended off the coyotes and wolves. They rode a buckboard into the town of Terry to get supplies once a month.
She had seven brothers and sisters who have all preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert Erny; her sons, Ronald and Douglas; and one grandson, Robert Carlson.
She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Carlson of Yukon, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Judy Erny; son-in-law, Richard Carlson; and four grandchildren, Pamela Glassell, Cindy Owen, William Carlson and Jennifer Shankle. She has 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019