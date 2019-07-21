Doris Jean Ferdig (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
Doris Jean Ferdig died from natural causes at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.

She was 88.

Services: A viewing will be held at noon, Saturday, July 27 at Olympic View Church of God, 503 N. Brown Road, Sequim, it will be followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the church and internment in the Sequim View Cemetery, 1505 Sequim-Dungeness Road, Sequim.

Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 21, 2019
