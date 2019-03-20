Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Thors Tucker. View Sign

Doris Thors Tucker, long time Port Angeles resident, died peacefully March 15th, at the age of 85. She was proceeded in death by her husband, James; son, Daniel; and 10 siblings.



She is survived by daughters, Judith of Kingston, and Tamara (Michael) of Camas; stepson, Ricke of Vancouver; sister, Adeline of Ohio; grandchildren Rashad, Imari and Noah; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no service, according to her wishes, but we hope she will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, hospitality, and wit. She loved telling stories from the old days, reading a good book, watching "her" Mariners, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lovely person with a huge heart and she will be missed.