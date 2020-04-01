Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ferne (Kramer) Shreffler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Selfless. This is the best word to describe Dorothy. She was generous with her time, her money, and her kindness. She spent her life in service to her family, friends, church, and community-always prioritizing others above herself. Many will remember her for the kind twinkle in her eyes. She had a gift for making people feel good about themselves.



Even in the midst of her courageous 23-year battle with



Dorothy held many volunteer positions and had many accomplishments in her life, but requested they not be listed. She never sought recognition despite everything she did to enrich the lives of others in all the various places she lived (Effingham, IL; Champaign-Urbana, IL; Pasadena, CA; Ann Arbor, MI; Therwil, Switzerland; St. Louis, MO; and Sequim, WA). Dorothy inspired others and her faith gave her a wellspring of strength for those in need of an embrace, a listening ear, or gentle wisdom.



Dorothy's refrigerator door was covered with her favorite quotes. This one could have been written about her: "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can." ~ John Wesley



Dorothy's death is a poignant reminder of the fragility, resilience, and impermanence of our lives. Her favorite hymn was I'll Fly Away. Dorothy has flown away with grace and dignity, lifting our saddened hearts and feathering us gently through the slipstream of her remarkable life.



Dorothy is survived by her loving sons Doug and Dave Shreffler (and daughter-in-law Ann Soule) of Sequim, WA; her only grandchild Waverly Shreffler of Bellingham, WA (although she was affectionately known as "Grandma Dorothy" to many in Sequim); her brother Ken (Ruth) Kramer of Sun City Center, FL; her sister-in-law Jean Kramer of Hannibal, MO; two aunts, one uncle, seven nieces, and five nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Don Shreffler; her parents Kenneth and Ferne Kramer; her brother Karl Kramer and a newborn that died at birth; three sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, eleven aunts, six uncles, two nephews, and one niece.



The family is truly grateful to the many friends, neighbors, and relatives for the kindness and love each showed Dorothy during her final months. We are also thankful to Dorothy's pastor, primary care providers, OMC Cancer Center, Wright's Home Care, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County and the Threshold Singers for facilitating her peaceful passing.



A celebration of Dorothy's life will be scheduled later, when we can all safely enjoy social gatherings again. Dorothy's ashes will be buried in the Shreffler Family Cemetery in Kankakee, Illinois on land homesteaded by her husband's ancestors in 1846.



