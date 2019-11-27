Dorothy M. Houx, 84, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center of Bremerton, due to complications from pneumonia.
She was born March 26, 1935, in Ireton, Iowa, to Edwin and Mary Morrison. She settled in Modesto, California, at the age of two.
She was a member of Job's Daughters, Bethel 42 of Modesto. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1953. On her senior high school trip to Yosemite, she met Donald Houx, and they were married for 62 years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Houx; her parents; brother, Marlin Morrison; and sister, Marjorie Wetler.
She is survived by children, Duane (Jeanne) Houx of Modesto, Doreen Houx of Fresno, California, and Dave Houx of Sequim; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Sequim Community Church, 950 N. Fifth Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382, on December 2nd, at 10 AM. Burial will take place later in Modesto, California.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sequim Community Church.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019