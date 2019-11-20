Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Robinson-Schlie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. Robinson-Schlie, 69, died November 11, 2019, at her home in Beaver, with her husband and Luna, her Golden Retriever, by her side.



At her request, no service or memorial will be held.



She was born June 8, 1950, in Tacoma, to Thomas and Mabel Robinson.



Dottie became a secretary right after graduation from Lakes High School, in 1968. She met Gerald Schlie, her future husband, in 1978, and they married that same year while sailing in the British Virgin Islands.



At the age of 39 she decided to attend Olympic College and earned her AS Degree. In 1995, they moved to Beaver.



Her interests included camping, fishing, motorcycle riding, gardening and music. She mostly enjoyed being surrounded by natural forests and watching the seasonal changes of plants and animals around her home.



Dorothy wanted to be remembered as described in the following:



I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch her until at length she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says:



"There, she is gone!"



"Gone where?"



Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side and she is just as able to bear the load of living freight to her destined port.



Her diminished size is in me, not in her. And just at the moment when someone at my side says: "There, she is gone!" There are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout: "Hear she comes!"



And that is dying…



-Henry Van Dyke-



Donations may be sent to Assured Hospice, 1102 E. 1st St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.

