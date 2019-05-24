Retired Army Captain Douglas H. Wood, 74, passed away, in Sequim, after complications from medical issues. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was born in Trenton, Missouri, to Hansel T. Wood, Sr. and Mary Lucy Wood. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Wood; children, Steven (Shannon), Andrea (Michele); stepsons, Pat (Stephanie) and Jeff. He had six grandchildren, Brenden, Stephanie, Sage, Audrey, Suzanne, Andrew; and one great grandchild, Sadie. He is also survived by his brother, Hank Wood.
As a child, he spent much of his young life in Des Moines, Iowa, with his parents and brother. He joined the Army and served in Vietnam and he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He later graduated from the University of Nebraska.
Doug spent over 30 years in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, Colorado. He has spent the last several years in Sequim, enjoying the water, whales and his favorite eagles. He will be dearly missed for his love, laughter and generosity.
