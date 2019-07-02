Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight Charles "Von" Bondy Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dwight "Von" Charles Bondy Jr. passed away February 21, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, due to stroke-related issues from an Ischemic stroke.



Born December 8, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the first son of five children; three girls and two boys.



Dwight joined the U.S. Naval Reserves, as a junior, in John Rogers High School, in Spokane, and graduated in 1962.



He served aboard the USS Sperry sub tender as a machinist's mate while stationed at Pt. Loma, San Diego, California.



He began working as a loan officer for Dial Finance after being discharged in 1966. Then transferred to Yakima, in 1968, and in 1974 moved to Seattle.



Moving to Lynnwood, after a corporate reconstruction, he enjoyed boating and fishing. He supported his family with a variety of temporary jobs such as selling vacuums, sewing machines and then eventually managing a furniture store, in Yakima Valley, where he enjoyed fishing and bird hunting.



Soon after in 1976, Dwight moved his family to Port Angeles. He began selling Allstate Insurance and eventually took over Bill Buckner's agency in the Port Angeles Sears Store.



Dwight retired and sold his business in the early 2000s. In 2008, he relocated to Buckeye, Arizona, with his wife, Aleasa, and to keep busy in life, he dealt and resold a variety of items from golf clubs to Cadillacs.



His main interest was trading colt single action guns and within a couple of years, he became quite the expert and made many close friends. He traveled across many states to all the large gun shows.



Dwight "Von" Bondy is survived by his wife, Aleasa; sons, Gregory Roy and Jason Scott; step-daughters, Alexa Marie Vallejo and Sage Mary James; grandchildren, Erika Houk, Jaylynn and Erik Van Eaton, Autumn Bondy, Kiah Brown, Tryton Brown, Anthony, Chelsea, Timothy and Greyson Vallejo; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Emilia; and his adopted grandson, Zylar Brown.

