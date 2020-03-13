Earl Ralph Richardson, of Port Angeles, passed away, in Seattle, on March 5th.
He was born in Trenton, New Jersey, to Elwood Walter Richardson and Carmela Pocino Richardson, on January 26, 1960. He moved to the Olympic Peninsula, in 1971, and was a graduate of Peninsula College.
Earl did millwork, worked at the Clallam Bay Correctional Center and was a Tribal accountant.
He loved boating, fishing, hunting and playing darts. His greatest love was for his family.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Elwood W. Richardson; and brother, Kenneth Richardson.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Richardson of Port Angeles; daughter, Caitlyn Richardson of Twin Falls, Idaho; sons, Anthony Richardson of Sequim and Gabriel Richardson of Port Angeles; step-son, Brandon Markham of Port Angeles; mother, Carmela E. Richardson; sister, Patricia (Donnie) Hayden; and brothers, Scott (Silvia) Richardson and Brian (Bridgette) Richardson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Port Angeles Senior Center, from 1-5 PM. A reception will follow.
