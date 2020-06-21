Eddie Marvin Thomas (Ed) was born in South Dakota to George Eddie Thomas and Flossie Berry Thomas.



Ed grew up with a natural ability to want to know how things worked; he had a natural talent for fixing things.



He moved to the PNW as an older teenager, inherited his Dad's property on Lake Dawn, sold it and moved into Port Angeles. It was there he met his future wife Arlene Iverson.



They were married May 17, 1981. They bought their own place out on Airport Road where Ed became known as Lawnmower man. He could repair any type of lawnmower and did all kinds of repairs. He even built an addition on their home and also rebuilt a couple automobiles.



He took on an apprentice, Richard J. Bauder III, who became his business partner and later caretaker and POA in the last two years of Ed's life.



His wife passed away in late 2017. Ed didn't do well after she died. Richard saw to all Ed's needs in the last couple years of his life. We are all grateful for the love and care he gave Ed.



Ed is survived by his brother, Marvin (Kay) Paschke in Rapid City, South Dakota; his sister-in-law Jean (George) Stratton and niece Brooklyn; and friend/business partner, Richard Bauder III.



Ed ashes will be interned at Ocean View Cemetery next to his wife Arlene. There will be no service as per Ed's wishes.

