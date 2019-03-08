Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Earl Miller, Jr. 3rd. View Sign

Edgar Earl Miller Jr. 3rd, 80, of Port Angeles, Washington, passed away on February 19, 2019, at his home of natural causes. He was born November 14, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, to Marjorie Paolovic and Edgar Earl Miller Sr. 2nd.



Edgar is preceded in death by his brother, John.



He is survived by his daughters, Sheila and Rebecca Miller; sister, Barbara Perkins; grandsons, Jakob and Franklyn Miller-Joseph as well as several nieces and nephews.



In 1966, he married Anne K. Meyer in the cathedral in Denver Colorado. He then had his two daughters with Anne, and they divorced in 1978 in San Mateo County, California.



He spent his youth in California's Central Coast region with his family.



Edgar proudly served in the



United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Vietnam during the war. He went on to be a Journeyman Electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He often travelled with his father and brother, who were also electricians, to work at large construction sites such as the Alaska pipeline.

Edgar always had stories to share about his work and told them in detail with great enthusiasm. He had a special way of transforming his experiences into thoughtful and meaningful reflections on life. His distinct style of communication was frank and humorous. He was good at making people smile and laugh with him. When he spoke about his own mortality he said: "I'm moving on to the next great adventure". He was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by all.

