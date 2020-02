Edward Darrell Lambeth, of Sequim, passed away from natural causes, at his home.As a US Navy chief engineer, on submarines during the Korean Conflict, he traveled the world twice underwater.Edward was a logger throughout Oregon and Washington and was a member of Union 302 as operating engineer. He also belonged to the Sequim Masonic Lodge, #213.He enjoyed Harleys and cooking; considered himself a "Jack of all trades, master of none."Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Lambeth; son-in-law, Tim Fenney; nephew, Ron Lambeth; and granddaughter, Hannah Fenney.He is survived by daughters, Judy (Rich) Lines, Kellie (Jeff) Yancey; son, Doug (Shelley) Lambeth; sister, Lorraine Lambeth; brother, Ron Lambeth; grandchildren, Lydia Fenney, Rachel Marr, Troy Lambeth, Linzi Lambeth, Brock Yancey, Rebekah Yancey and stepson, Kyle Messick; great-grandchildren, Kane Simmons, Dominic Simmons, Andrea Simmons, Anthony Simmons, Lil Tim Fenney, Kalea Lambeth, Lyla Lambeth, Olivia Marr, Marisa Marr and Elijah Marr.A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29, 12-3 PM, at the Sequim Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road.In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mason Vocational Scholarship Fund (wa-ma soniccharities.org/donate ) or Welfare for Animals Guild ( wagsequimwa.com