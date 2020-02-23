Edward Darrell Lambeth, of Sequim, passed away from natural causes, at his home.
As a US Navy chief engineer, on submarines during the Korean Conflict, he traveled the world twice underwater.
Edward was a logger throughout Oregon and Washington and was a member of Union 302 as operating engineer. He also belonged to the Sequim Masonic Lodge, #213.
He enjoyed Harleys and cooking; considered himself a "Jack of all trades, master of none."
Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Lambeth; son-in-law, Tim Fenney; nephew, Ron Lambeth; and granddaughter, Hannah Fenney.
He is survived by daughters, Judy (Rich) Lines, Kellie (Jeff) Yancey; son, Doug (Shelley) Lambeth; sister, Lorraine Lambeth; brother, Ron Lambeth; grandchildren, Lydia Fenney, Rachel Marr, Troy Lambeth, Linzi Lambeth, Brock Yancey, Rebekah Yancey and stepson, Kyle Messick; great-grandchildren, Kane Simmons, Dominic Simmons, Andrea Simmons, Anthony Simmons, Lil Tim Fenney, Kalea Lambeth, Lyla Lambeth, Olivia Marr, Marisa Marr and Elijah Marr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29, 12-3 PM, at the Sequim Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road.
In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mason Vocational Scholarship Fund (wa-ma soniccharities.org/donate) or Welfare for Animals Guild (wagsequimwa.com)
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020