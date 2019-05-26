Port Angeles resident, Edward George Schreiner, died at age 69 on May 21, 2019. Born in Seattle on June 21, 1949, to Lois Hill Schreiner and Ralph Chiles Schreiner, Ed came to Port Angeles, in 1980, to work at Olympic National Park.



Earning his PhD, in 1982, from the University of Washington, Ed worked as a research biologist at Olympic National Park for his entire career. He served as editor of Northwest Science: The Journal of the Northwest Scientific Association for 3 years.



In 1969, he married the love of his life, Linda. They had three children.



Ed was preceded in death by his father Ralph and sister Lori.



He is survived by his wife Linda, of Port Angeles; daughters Dawn Schreiner Jae (Debbie), of Redmond and Norma Steveley (David McLean), of Seattle; son Peter Lindsey Schreiner (Cheryl Stroben) of the Olympic Peninsula; mother Lois Hill Schreiner of Sumner; brother Tom Schreiner (Jean); and grandchildren, Isabelle, Brandon, Avery, and Annie.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's memory to Olympic National Park.