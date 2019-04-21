Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. Ryan. View Sign

Edward H. Ryan died of Alzheimer's, at the age of 82, at Quail Park Care Facility, in Lynnwood, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Edward was born on January 29, 1937 in Seattle.



He was the son of Edward and Eleanor Ryan and spent his early years in the oceanside town of La Push, where his father owned the general store. When he was 10 years old, his family moved to Port Angeles.



After graduating from Port Angeles High School, in 1955, he enlisted in the



Ed joined the Port Angeles Fire Department in 1964 and enjoyed a rewarding career as a firefighter until his retirement in 1989.



He had a passion for running and became an elite Masters runner in the Pacific Northwest, competing in marathons, 10K and 5K races, winning his age division several times. The Rhody Run in Port Townsend was one of his favorite events. Ed also enjoyed playing tennis with both his family and his friends. His favorite tournament was the Vancouver Island Grass Court Championships, where he played for many years at the South Cowichan Lawn and Tennis Club.



Family skiing was another of the activities that he loved. The yearly family trip to Mount Bachelor in Bend, Oregon, every spring vacation was a favorite. Sailing was one of his passions which he shared with his three sons. Buying and selling cars was another endeavor that he really enjoyed.



He belonged to both the local American Legion and the Elks Clubs.



Ed is survived by his three sons, Michael and his wife Charlie, Dave and Dan; his ex-wife, Darlene; his long-time partner, Susie James; his grandchildren, Lindsey and Taylor; and his two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Parker.



The Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Club, in Port Angeles, on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of sending flowers, a donation can be made to the Port Angeles Fire Department Medic One at 360-417-5655.

