Edward Lee Guy (Ed), age 83, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Seattle.



He was born in Helena, Montana, on May 24, 1936. After high school, Ed joined the Air National Guard, and when his unit was called up, he served two years in the army.



Ed had a knack for things mechanical and electrical. After working for Sweden Freezer and Sunbeam, Ed earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington, Seattle.



Ed enjoyed a successful career as a Senior Design Consultant for Boeing. As a tropical fish enthusiast, Ed maintained several aquariums with a variety of colorful and exotic fish.



An interest in western ghost towns led him to research and tour the ghost towns in Montana and South Dakota.



Ed liked to venture into the wilderness on backpacking trips with other family members and in later years by four-wheel drive to Darkhorse Lake in Montana. He liked to record his adventures, first with super eight movie film, and later with video.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Evie Guy; sister, Lois Johnson; and brother, Bill (Vivian).



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019

