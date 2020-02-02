Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Leroy Hauff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Hauff was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Leroy and Edna (Bonnet) Hauff. After attending public schools and the Newark Academy, he matriculated to Cornell University for two years followed by the



After commissioning, he was assigned to the cutter Yocona in Eureka, California, then to a remote LORAN station at French Frigate Shoals, about 650 miles from Honolulu. Upon completion of his LORAN assignment, he entered flight training at Pensacola, Florida and Corpus Christi, Texas. The duty stations that followed were St. Petersburg, Florida; Ketchikan (Annette Island), Alaska; Chanute AFB, Illinois (Engineering Officer Training); Traverse City, Michigan; San Diego, California; Kodiak, Alaska; and Port Angeles.



He retired from the Coast Guard, in 1968, with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. During his active duty, he flew land-based planes, seaplanes, amphibians, and reciprocating and turbine helicopters. His experience included flying from the icebreaker Northwind in the Bering Sea.



After his retirement from the military, Ed was a draftsman for Clallam County and worked in the engineering design office of the ITT-Rayonier mill in Port Angeles. After full retirement, he resided in Sacramento, California, and Silverdale, before returning to Port Angeles.



He was the consummate handyman, being comfortable in carpentry, plumbing, electrical and vehicle repair and modification.



He was also a talented artist; his paintings and pen-and-inks grace many local walls, and an excellent model builder. Not only did he construct train, boat and plane models from kits, but where there was no commercial model available, he obtained plans and/or photos and built the reproduction from scratch.



Ed was a member of the Freemasons, having been awarded the 32nd degree in Scottish Rite.



Ed was a friend of God; a quiet Christian who firmly believed that God flew with him. He served in a number of capacities in several different churches over the years, and was in prayer even to his last days. While mobility issues limited active church participation in recent years, he continued to support the training and preparation of new ministers through regular contributions to Multnomah University.



He is survived by Harriet (Fritz) Hauff, his wife of 61 years; sons, Steve (Mary), James (Terri) and Thomas (Kathy); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ed was previously married to Dorothy (Fleischmann) Hauff and was widowed in 1958

