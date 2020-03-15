Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Robert Udd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Robert Udd, lifetime resident of Jefferson and Kitsap Counties, was born on March 25, 1926, in Seattle, and passed away on February 28, 2020, at Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center, in Port Townsend, of natural causes.



Edwin attended elementary school at Discovery Bay and high school at Port Townsend. His junior year was spent at Kemper Military School in Booneville, Missouri.



He joined the Army Air Corps during



He and his parents established Hadlock Building Supply in 1956. In 1959, Edwin had a portable sawmill built and formed Hadlock Lumber Co., setting up his operation at the beach in Irondale. Crown Zellerbach contracted his mill, in 1960, and when sawmilling phased out as exporting logs became more profitable, Edwin sold his mill and began contract logging for Crown Zellerbach. His association with that company spanned more than 25 years.



Just before retiring, he formed E&E Enterprises, a chipping operation, with a business partner and supplied various wood fuels to Tacoma, Port Angeles, and Port Townsend mills.



His grandparents immigrated from Finland, and Edwin was proud of his Scandinavian heritage. During retirement, one of his treasured vacations took him to Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.



While residing in Port Ludlow, Edwin volunteered for the newly formed volunteer fire department, eventually becoming an EMT and serving until retiring with 25 years. Edwin and his family served the fireman's auxiliary through working at the Port Ludlow spaghetti feeds twice a year, the annual salmon bake fundraiser and concession stand at the Jefferson County Fair.



For many years, Edwin could be found sitting at the lunch counter rolling dice (ship, captain and crew) for coffee at the Chimacum Café. His enjoyment of gaming also prompted frequent outings to Reno which became weekly outings to 7 Cedars Casino. Over the many decades, he enjoyed weekly pinochle games with friends.



In addition to his love of logging, Edwin enjoyed many outdoor pursuits. He fished all over the Olympic Peninsula and in Alaska, created many memories taking his family camping during hunting season in eastern Washington and on the Washington coast for razor clamming and summer vacations. He loved sharing his shellfish bounty at yearly family reunions.



Edwin is survived by his wife, Orene, to whom he was married for 61 years; and his three daughters, Kitti DeLong, Irene White, and Tina Nisbet. He also leaves behind his sister, Marjorie Cochran; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his treasured dog, Katie.



Family and close friends will remember Edwin at a later date.



