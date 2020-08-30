1/1
Edwina D. Stovall
1951 - 2020
Private services will be held at a later date for Edwina D. Stovall, 69, of Port Angeles, who died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Port Angeles.
Edwina (Eddie) was born January 15, 1951, in Port Angeles. She married Glen Stovall on July 8, 1984, in Port Angeles, where they were married for 36 years.
Eddie lived in a variety of cities throughout the Pacific Northwest from Forks and Port Angeles to Dallas, Oregon. Eddie sang music and operated an in-home daycare center for a few years in her younger years.
Survivors include her husband, Glen, of Port Angeles; daughter, Teresa Hansen of Sequim; and sons, Jim Strong of Forks and Darren Strong of Steilacoom; mother, Maxine Adams of Yakima; sisters, Tammie Hall of Pedee, Oregon and Lisa Hull of Yakima; brothers, Hobert Dawkins, Rocky Dawkins, Shane Dawkins, and JJ Adams; step-son, Bill Stovall of Eagle, Idaho; and step-daughter, Krisie Ray of Port Angeles; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Harper-Ridge view Funeral Chapel will handle all arrangements.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
3604529701
