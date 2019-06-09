Eileen Ruth Horner, 93, died of age-related causes at Crestwood Convalescent Center, in Port Angeles, on June 1, 2019.



Born in Alliance, Nebraska, to Ralph K. Rezner and Eva Blake Rezner, Eileen was the youngest of three daughters, (a Blonde, a Brunette and a Redhead).



After WWII, Eileen worked as a Supply Technician at McClellan AFB. Her civil service continued when she relocated to McChord AFB in Tacoma.



In 1955, Eileen married Jerry Horner, in Tacoma. They moved to Port Angeles, in 1963, to escape the city and be closer to Olympic National Park.



Many may remember her as a "Playground Teacher" at Jefferson Elementary School. Eileen was a proud member of the DAR. She loved volunteering for the PTA, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and her time manning the polls at election time.



Eileen was preceded in death by infant brother, Edward; sisters, Doreen DiCesare and Joan Haworth; daughter, Nancy Washburn; son, Ralph Horner; and grandsons, Robbie and Jerry Washburn.



She is survived by Jerry, her husband of 64 years; son, Ed Horner; daughters, Liz (Carl) Cedar and Ginny (Mike) Sturgeon; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



A long-time member of Queen of Angels Parish, a funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the OPHS Kitty City, who lovingly cared for her cat when she was no longer able.



May she Rest in Peace, at last.