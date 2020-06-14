In the evening of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, an amazing and beautiful woman flew home to Jesus, finally free. She was heroic in her battle with cancer. She fought for more time… more time with her family, to see her grandkids grow up, to be with her friends. She beat the odds repeatedly, always inspiring in her passion for life. She was always kind, always supportive, always a true friend. She will be deeply missed.
Elaine Mae King was born in Port Angeles, on February 5, 1952, to Charley and Jessie Allen. She spent most of her life in her birthplace. She grew up with a love of the ocean. She was a stay-at-home mom and kept the house spotlessly clean and her family well fed.
When her family was grown, she enjoyed volunteering at the PA Senior Center and especially loved the Senior Games. She walked all over town and usually included the waterfront trail in her adventuring.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Watts; her brother, Art Allen; her children, Christal Muntzer, Jim King, Jr., and Chuck King; grandchildren, James Abbott, Marie Slater, Joshua Muntzer, Emily Muntzer, Jasmine Muntzer, and Samantha Muntzer; great-grandchildren, Felicity Muntzer, Caden Slater, and Adelyn Slater; and Jim King, her husband in years past and always her friend.
She moved to Montana a few years back to be closer to family. She loved living at the Bicentennial and looked forward to each potluck and celebration. In Dillon, she found amazing people and land vastly different from her home but equally beautiful. She looked forward to mornings at the YMCA and many other adventures with Ruth Pilgrim, her very dear friend.
We will not have a service at this time, but remember her when you walk outside in the early mornings, when you feel a light mist of rain and see a rainbow, and especially if you are fortunate enough to smell the salt air and feel the coolness of the wind off the water.
Mom requested that memorial contributions be made to Barrett Hospital and Healthcare; Dr. Hueftle/Community Hospital of Anaconda, Breast Cancer Research; or your favorite charity.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.