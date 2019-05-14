Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine P. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





From the age of 4 she took dance, eventually focusing on Adagio. She excelled in school and left for Pacific University, in Oregon, at the age of 17. There, she met the love of her life, Bernard Smith, a bass fiddle player and avid bridge player; a game that he taught her and that they shared a love of throughout their marriage. Within 3 months of meeting, they were engaged and shared an adventurous life together, living as far north as Alaska and as far east as New Jersey.



In addition to dance, she had a lovely singing voice and a talent at the sewing machine and was always willing to pass her skills on to others. She will be missed for her bright smile, generous spirit and willingness to always help those in need.



Elaine was a loved and loving mother to Robin J. Smith, Jeannine A. Limpahan, Laura L. Staffa, and Roxana H. Glenn. She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Elaine passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2019, listening to some of her favorite music, with a smile on her face.



Relatives and friends are invited to Elaine's Visitation Wednesday May 22, at 10 a.m., St. Peter's Church, St. Peter's Church, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine's name may be made to St. Genevieve Chapter, DOK (Daughters of the King), St. John's Episcopal Church, 158 W. High St., Somerville, NJ 08876; or, Priscilla Chapter, DOK, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim, WA 98382.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 14 to May 15, 2019

