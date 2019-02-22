Elgin Louise (Bean) Skewes was born in Seattle on December 23, 1913. In 1938, she married T.J Skewes. She passed away February 8, 2019, in Port Angeles, at the age of 105.
She is survived by daughter, Terri (Jerry) Green of Sequim; son, Tom Skewes of Vashon Island; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Park View Villas, in Port Angeles, Saturday, February 23 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019