Elizabeth Ann Kelly passed away at her home in Port Angeles, on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020.



Elizabeth was born on May 27, 1932, in Kelso, and in her lifetime traveled the world and touched many, many lives along the way.



She was a beloved mother of five children, Rex Clair DeLapp, Christopher James DeLapp, Susan (Shu) Joy DeLapp, Karen (Kui) Louise Urban, and Richelle (Rickie) Kathryn Thwing. She was also a proud grandmother of six and a great grandmother of nine.



Elizabeth was a woman who loved life and all the experiences that it provided. She was loving, kind, tolerant and generous. She was a wonderful friend to many all over the world.



Music was a very large part of her life with singing, playing and teaching piano playing a big role. Her love of music brought many wonderful people into her life, many of whom became life long friends.



Elizabeth will be remembered by all that knew her as a beautiful soul whose compassion and capacity to love was without bounds.



According to her wishes, no memorial is scheduled at this time. Please no flowers. In lieu of any tokens of gratitude, please consider making a donation to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County who's assistance and support at the end of her life was invaluable to her family.

