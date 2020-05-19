Elizabeth Christine Bartley
1971 - 2020
Forks resident Elizabeth Christine Bartley died from natural causes in Port Angeles.
She was 48.
Services: There will be a private family celebration at Mossy Rock.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
