Betty Judkins passed into God's hands the morning of September 3, 2020. Born Elizabeth Jean Coleman on May 21, 1924 in the Denver, CO area, she spent her early years in Incheleum.
Graduating from Eastern Washington State College with a degree in Education she pursued a teaching career, initially in Incheleum and then ultimately at South Wenatchee (now Mission View) Elementary School.
Married on June 18, 1949 to Frank Judkins, they made their home on Stemilt Hill in the Wenatchee area. There they raised their four children, a plethora of family pets, and a lifetime of fond memories.
After retirement they sold their house and hit the road with their travel trailer for a three year tour of the United States. Seven years later, they left the road to settle down in Port Hadlock where they lived out their remaining years.
Active members of the Irondale Evangelical Church, The Gideons International, and Life Members of the Washington State Grange, they seemed to collect friends like most people collect sales receipts.
Preceded in death by two grandchildren in 1985 and by Frank in 2012, she is survived by four children, Beth (Joe) Burson of Port Ludlow, WA, Susan (Mark) Wetherald of East Wenatchee, Tom (Laura) Judkins of Catonsville, MD, and Alice (Jack) Layton of Ardenvoir four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren (and counting). On hearing of her passing a neighbor remarked, "I'm so sorry to hear that. We loved Betty and Frank." That does not seem to be an uncommon sentiment. Plans for a Memorial Service are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville TN, 37214-0800 (gideons.org/give
).