Elizabeth Lynne Van Dyke Hertel passed away at home on March 3, 2019. Lynne was born, in 1934, in East Canton, Pennsylvania, to Davis and Myrtle Van Dyke.



She graduated from Canton High School, in 1952, and then from East Stroudsburg State Teachers college with a BS in Physical Education. Lynne went on to teach special needs children how to swim, a difficult, yet rewarding job.



In 1956, Lynne married Ted Hertel of Ralston, Pennsylvania, and for the next 20 years they raised three sons in Big Flats, New York. In the late 1980's, Lynne moved back to Canton, Pennsylvania, to work the apple orchards with her father. She built a life for her self caring for the people and the land she loved.



She enjoyed gardening, reading, walking and spending time with family and friends. She loved to have a house full of people, especially her children, grandchildren and her sisters. Many happy summers were spent with them on the family property.



Lynne is survived by her Olympic Peninsula family: son Benjiman (Hannah) Hertel; granddaughters, Katie Lang Robinson, Cassandra Hertel, Charlotte Hertel, and great-grandson, Braedyn Livingood. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019

