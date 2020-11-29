Betty was 91 years old when she died in her home surrounded by her family on October 24, 2020. Her husband Dick predeceased her almost 8 years ago. She and Dick moved to Sequim Washington in 2000 from Denver Colorado, their life long home up to that time. They loved the beauty and climate of the Northwest. Living in Sequim also put them closer to their grandchildren.



Betty was a homemaker and loving mother beginning with her marriage to Dick in 1951. She became a teacher of sixth grade children later in her life and taught in Jefferson County Colorado for 15 years. She loved teaching and her students loved her. If you visited her classroom it was easily apparent that enthusiastic learning was going on!



She and Dick also loved nature and enjoyed camping, hiking, and fishing with their children. Watercolor painting became a deep interest, and satisfying pursuit after her retirement; she was a good artist. Betty had a song for every occasion and could recite poems in their entirety even to the last days of her life.



She was also involved in the Sequim community through AAUW and for a few years with the Sequim Community Christmas Chorus.



Betty's children survive her: Barbara, Marci, Richard, David and Sara and her grandchildren, Sara's children, Quince and Grant.



No services are planned at this time. A memorial gathering may be announced at a later date if circumstances permit.



Memorial contributions may be made to: The Dungeness Audubon Center, or Northwest Land Conservation, or First Steps, or the Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

