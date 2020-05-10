Graveside Services were held Friday, March 20, 2020, at Odd Fellowes Cemetery in Tumwater, for long time Sequim resident, Elmer "Al" Forderer, who died March 8, 2020, at the age of 76 following a stroke.



He was born March 14, 1943, to Edward and Freida Forderer in Linton, North Dakota. Al was raised on a 1000 acre homestead where he learned to farm alongside his brother, Harvey, and two sisters, Shirley and Donna.



Al moved to Seattle in 1964 where he enrolled in the Army, later transferring to the Army National Guard where he served until his honorable discharge, in 1969. Al then went to work for Boeing Airplane Company where he worked in assembly as a machinist for five years.



In the early 70s, Al took a job at Holcom Sales, in Seattle, where his hard work quickly earned him Vice President of the company. Al was very creative and had an entrepreneurial spirit; during his time at Holcom he designed the first round glass shower door at home in his garage, which Holcom still sells today. Al also designed a more effective way of packaging shower doors and glass products and he turned it into a business, manufacturing Styrofoam packaging at his home and selling to glass companies across the northwest.



He retired from Holcom, in 1989, and moved to Sequim, with his wife, Marlene. There they started a second business, Peninsula Shower Door and Mirror that specialized in selling and installing shower doors, mirrors and custom deck railings. They later sold their retail business, in 2006, after installing over 12,000 shower doors in the Sequim and Port Angeles area.



Al enjoyed camping and traveling in his RV, fishing, classic cars and spending time on his tractor and lawn mower. He was well known for his green thumb, maintaining a large garden each year and he proudly donated hundreds of pounds of food to the Sequim Food Bank each year.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Marlene; and his brother Harvey.



He is survived by his son, Darrin (Dee) Forderer of Orting; daughter, Julie Forderer of Grass Valley, Oregon; and son, Lee (Alicia) Forderer of Sequim; sisters, Shirley Kloberdanz of Canyon City, Colorado and Donna Morlock of Pierre, South Dakota.



Al had eight beloved grandchildren, Aaron, Trevor and Rebecca Ross, Taylor and Connor Forderer, Daisy Brown, and Jay and Dei Clark.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Franciscan Hospice House, in Tacoma, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store