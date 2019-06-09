Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Kailin, a retired physician, environmental activist, and resident of Sequim, died June 1, 2019, at 100 years of age.



She was dynamically engaged with public health and environmental concerns (and with the good governance these require), until the end of her days. She inspired countless others to become involved too.



Eloise graduated from George Washington University School of Medicine, in 1943, becoming Board Certified in Allergy & Immunology. While running her private practice, she was also a Professor at Howard University College of Medicine, served for over three decades as a writer and editor of medical abstracts for The Journal of Allergy, and published over twenty research articles in peer-reviewed journals. She also served on the air pollution board in Washington, D.C., establishing their air quality monitoring program.



Eloise took a leading role in many local environmental and health concerns after moving to the Olympic Peninsula. In 1973, she became an early board member of Protect the Peninsula's Future, where she remained an officer until 2019.



Among her achievements: she spearheaded successful opposition to the building of a nuclear power plant on land that is now Miller Peninsula State Park and worked to have it preserved as state park land. She successfully labored to convince the city of Sequim to protect Sequim Bay waters by upgrading its wastewater sewage treatment plant to tertiary treatment. She campaigned tirelessly against the addition of fluoride to drinking water in Sequim and Port Angeles, culminating in Port Angeles finally ceasing water fluoridation in 2017. Most recently, she began educating the community about the potential adverse health effects of 5G wireless.



Eloise received numerous awards recognizing her medical and environmental accomplishments. Among them: Clallam County Community Service Award; first recipient of People for Puget Sound's Warren Magnuson Puget Marine Protection Award; Washington Environmental Council's Environmental Heroes Award; and the Eleanor Stopps Environmental Leadership Award.



What mattered most to Eliose was that her contributions speak for themselves. She devoted her life towards improving human health and preserving a clean environment. She would be pleased to see these efforts continued.



Eloise is survived by her three children and one grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Kailin, Sr.



