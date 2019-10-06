Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emery Wesley "Wes" Rayment Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Emery 'Wes' Wesley Rayment Jr., age 77, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.



'Wes,' as he was known to his friends and family, was born and raised in Port Angeles by his parents; Emery Wesley Rayment Sr. and Hannah Elaine Reinikka Rayment.



'Wes' was a Port Angeles High School graduate.



'Wes' worked as an auto paint and body man for many years before going to work for the Clallam County Road Department from which he retired.



On December 10th, 1961, 'Wes' married Ida 'Gail' Rayment and started his family of three daughters and one son.



'Wes' is survived by his three daughters; Connie Todd, Kelly Elliott, and Kim Warren, his son; Kenneth E. Rayment, his sister; Elaine Dougherty, four grandchildren; Stephanie Rogers, Kyle Elliott, Lloyd Scott and Missy Rayment- the love of his life, he raised her as his own since birth. Four great grandchildren; Natalie and Haylie Tenneson, Karter Elliott and baby Avery Rogers to be born in December.



'Wes' was preceded in death by his wife; Ida 'Gail' Rayment, and his parents; Emery and Hannah Rayment.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.