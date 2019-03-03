Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emil R. Person. View Sign

Emil R. Person was born on July 4, 1933, in Forks. A fitting birthday for a future



There are few men like Emil. He had the strength of many and a work ethic beyond compare. His kind, and gentle personality was a favorite among those who were lucky enough to know and work with him. In addition to working on the farm, he was a highly skilled and respected Diesel Mechanic. Emil retired from ITT Rayonier when the mill closed, in 1986, and continued to use his legendary mechanical skills and knowledge to help everyone that he could.



Emil was a dedicated son and brother, who toiled along-side his father, respected his parents, and cherished his two sisters. He married the love of his life, Evelyn, on February 8, 1975. The two had just celebrated their 45th anniversary and were initially introduced by her brother, Warren Schilke.



As the patriarch of the family, Emil never complained about the rigors of life on the farm, and demonstrated his love for his family both in his words and actions. He was an exemplary provider, and protector, and no matter how tired he was or how much pain he was in at the end, his face would light up, with pleasure, at the sight of his loved ones. This was especially true of his grandchildren.



Emil's story and legacy does not end here. It will be carried on through his family and friends, until we are together again.



Emil leaves his loving wife, Evelyn; his sister Louella (Walter) Rykowski; 4 sons, Arthur (Janet) Estes, Sherman (Veralee) Estes, Andrew (Jolly) Estes, and Steven Person; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many others that considered him their grandfather.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann; and granddaughter, Angela.



His family would like to thank Assured Hospice for their assistance, along with the many family and friends who stopped by to offer their support, prayers & love. Arrangements are under the direction of Drennan & Ford and online guestbook at



A graveside service will be held at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles on March 7, at 1:00 PM.



