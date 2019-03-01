Emil Richard Person (1933 - 2019)
Obituary

Emil Richard Person died from natural causes in his Clallam Bay residence.

He was 85.

Services: Graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles. The Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. March 23 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 132 E. 13th St., Port Angeles.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
