Graveside service 1:00 PM Hillcrest Memorial Park Grants Pass , OR Funeral Mass 8:30 AM Queen of Angels Catholic Church Port Angeles , WA

Grants Pass native and former resident, Emilie Irene Thornton, 80, entered God's kingdom on August 18, 2019, from Crestwood Convalescent Center in Port Angeles, following a lengthy illness.



Emilie Irene Nandie was born September 12, 1938, to Francesco (Frank) and Helen Nandie at Josephine Memorial Hospital in Grants Pass, Oregon. In addition to working at her parents' local restaurants, she was active at Grants Pass High School as a member of the GPHS Band and Choir.



She was also very fond of animals, especially horses from which she forged her future as an accomplished equestrian and horse trainer. Over the years, Emilie tutored many adults, children and horses in Grants Pass, Oregon; Rogue River, Oregon; Eugene, Oregon; Caldwell, Idaho; and Sequim. She was also a 4-H club leader in Josephine County and once served as the horse-racing secretary at the Fairgrounds in Grants Pass.



She had a long and distinguished career in real estate, working in Southern Oregon in both Grants Pass and Medford, and on the Olympic Peninsula.



While attending Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Emilie met and then married Millard Marsh. Together, they raised three children, Sam, Tony and Maria while living in Eugene, Grants Pass and Rogue River.



She later married the late Jack Thornton and they lived in Sequim, where they established JET Ranch. They moved back to the Rogue Valley for several years prior to Jack's passing.



After moving back to Port Angeles, Emilie remained active in both horses and real estate for a number of years. She also was active at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, serving on the Pastoral Council, Legion of Mary Auxiliary, Altar Linen Maintenance and as a Eucharistic Minister for the home bound. She also found time to serve on the Clallam County Fair Board.



Throughout her life, she enjoyed her family and friends as well as the animal kingdom especially horses, dogs, cats and chickens.



Emilie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gloria.



She is survived by her children, Sam (Shelly) Marsh, Tony (Yanique) Marsh and Maria (Darren) Rentas; seven grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew.



A graveside memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Grants Pass, Oregon. It is open to all family and friends.



There will be dedicated funeral mass on Friday, September 20, 2019, 8:30 AM, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Port Angeles.



