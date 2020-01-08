We will forever remember our dear Erik Durfey, who died in his sleep November 21, while visiting family in California.
Born March 24, 1957, in Palo Alto, California, the eldest of four, Erik traveled the world with endless curiosity, a wry smile, and a huge heart. His unique gift for navigating tricky electrical/engineering problems held him in constant demand; adventuring from Alaska to the Southern Ocean, Molokai to Newfoundland, and beyond.
Erik often had a surprise up his sleeve. He rebuilt WWII radios, won pinball tournaments, served as engineer and co-pilot on the 1994 Vickers VIMY expedition, taught photography workshops in wild and remote places, loved Atlas and other vintage boat engines, climbed mountains, hosted movie nights, designed art installations, and always found the time to help a friend.
As an engineer with Atari Corporation, during the 1980s, Erik was called one of the 'gaming gods' by Silicon Valley leaders at the time. Members of the west coast maritime industry considered him a genius, and are now thankful to have told him so.
Erik leaves a legacy of kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2020, at the Northwest Maritime Center in Port Townsend, beginning at 4 PM. All are welcome.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020