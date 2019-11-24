Surrounded by those she loved, Erma June Miller left this world on the wings of an angel at 6:20 PM, August 22, 2019.



Birth name, Erma June Cheffey, she was born in Waterford, Ohio, in 1930, and lived in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met and married her late husband of 64 years, Louis Miller.



They moved to California, in the 1950s, where she raised her five children.



After retiring to Arizona and she became a widow and relocated to Sequim to reside until her passing with her youngest daughter and son-in-law, Gregory and Jill Clark.



Erma June is survived by four living children, Dennis Miller, Shelley Long, Linda Vollenhals and Jill Clark; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



She will be missed.