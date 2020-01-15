Ernest Carl Snyder, a retired industrial arts teacher and WWII veteran, died on Sunday, January 5, in an assisted living home in Sequim. He was 97. The cause was heart failure.
Ernie was born on a farm in Hoisington, Kansas, on October 11, 1922. He grew up on rural farms and attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse.
In 1943, Ernie was inducted into the Army and trained in engine overhaul and supercharger maintenance. Arriving in England, he was assigned to the 8th Air Force and transferred to Poltava, Ukraine, where the US Air Force operated a secret refueling base.
Shortly after he arrived, the base was discovered, bombed and destroyed. On the ground at the time, Ernie suffered a complete loss of hearing. His hearing returned in the coming weeks but diminished as he aged. He received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in January 1946.
Ernie attended North Texas State College on the GI bill and earned a BA in Industrial Arts; he later earned an MA at Long Beach State.
A high school public school teacher, he taught drafting, wood and metal work, leather carving and jewelry making at Ontario High School, California, for eighteen years. In 1982, he retired early due to his hearing loss.
Outside school, Ernie taught himself plumbing, electricity, and masonry. He designed and built a mountain home for his family in the San Bernardino mountains above Los Angeles.
He helped his friends and neighbors whenever asked, from fixing leaky faucets to repairing cars to building a new garage. He was known for his craftsmanship, his generosity, and his kindness. He volunteered: Boy Scouts, church, Elks Club.
With his family he traveled throughout Mexico, the US and Canada, stopping at historic sites and national parks. He liked camping and fishing. He enjoyed reading histories of the Civil War and WWII. He was a fan of western novels. He told wonderful stories.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Gladys; son, David; daughter, Leslee; and grandson, Nathan.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020