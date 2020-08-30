Ernest Lackman of Day Island died as a result of a fall last April. He would have celebrated his 96th birthday, on May 13.

Ernie was born in Port Angeles to Ralph Lackman and Gertrude Vannausdle Lackman. As a boy, the family moved to the Kittitas Valley where Ernie graduated from high school. He was the Valedictorian of his graduating class. He attended Central Washington State College.

Ernie lived through the Great Depression and fought in WWII. He was a Master Sergeant and fought in the Pacific Theater. He married Shirley Gillis upon his return from the war.

In the early 1950s, the couple moved to Port Angeles where Ernie and his Uncle Ed opened and operated a Furniture and Hardware Store. Vannausdle's became a fixture in Port Angeles and its doors were open for business through five decades.

Ernie was an active participant in many community events and had a strong commitment to programs which fostered leadership skills in young people. He was a Tri Hi Y leader for several years in the 60s.

He loved the Olympic Peninsula especially the Sol Duc River, East Beach and the Old Arcadia Resort. He loved water skiing, swimming, and diving, He also loved Eastern Washington where he hunted deer and birds with best friends and his beloved Labradors.

Ernie and Shirley divorced and subsequently, he married Suzanne and moved to Day Island. He quickly found projects of interest to him there. The project dearest to his heart was his attempt to clear a large overgrown lot that was adjacent to a beach and an elementary school. He wanted the children to be able to access the beach so they might come to appreciate the wonders and the lessons a beach provides. His neighbors observed his progress and it soon became a community project. He was still working daily on this labor of love at the time of his death.

Ernie's son-in-law and hunting and fishing partner, Fred Morton predeceased him as did his son-in-law, Charles Engel.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughters, Karyn Lackman, Bette Anne Lackman, Janette Engel; and son, Dr. Michael Lackman. He leaves two grandchildren, Jerri Lindley and Molly Lynch! He also leaves two great grandsons of whom he was exceptionally proud, Thomas Lynch and Alec Lynch. He also leaves behind cousins, Patty and Ray Crookshank, Margie Brown, Dan and Kristi Huff, Jim and Nancy Vannausdle, Doug and Vianne Vannausdale and Randall Van Ausdle.

Ernie is also survived by three individuals he loved dearly, each of whom enriched his life in very significant ways. Bill Clevenger of Port Angeles, Jimmy Rivetts of Idaho and Jack Gray of Port Angeles. Best friends George Ellis, Ray Green and Bill Warren preceded him in death.

