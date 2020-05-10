Ethel passed away February 10, 2020, in Reno, Nevada. She was born in Port Angeles, to Delbert and Hazel Baar.



She graduated from Port Angeles High School, in 1969.



She worked for Blackball Transport for 25 years then retired to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2004.



She leaves behind daughters, Kari (Jesse) Breidenbach of Port Angeles and Marni Groves of Winnamucca, Nevada; four grandchildren and two great-grand children; brothers, Pat Baar of Clallam Bay, and Larry Arnold of Mount Vernon.



Ethel was preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Hazel Baar; brother, Mike Baar; and son, Robert Roebuck.



No funeral services are planned at this time.

