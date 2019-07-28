Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Houk Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In loving memory of Eugene Houk Sr. age 83, who went peacefully to be with the Lord and his loving wife Linda on Sunday, July 14th, 2019. Eugene is survived by his sister Jeannete (Bobby Lee) Wagner, brother Robert Houk, children Eugene Houk Jr. (DeDe), Daughter Debbie (Rod) Waters, Kelly Eisner and grandchildren Amy (Jeremy Sweem), Christopher Boswell, Jennifer (Andrew Boothman), Brian Houk, Cody & Carly Waters, Britnie & Brett Eisner and five great grandchildren who will all miss him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Jesse Houk, Brother Dean Houk, and Daughter Cindy Boswell Hernandez. Gene was a loving Father, Uncle, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather; his family meant the world to him. Avid fisherman, and proud union worker in Seattle, Everett and Alaska.



A Private service will be held for family, followed by a celebration of life on August 23rd, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Amar Road, Marysville, WA. Please wear Seahawk attire, Go Hawks! In loving memory of Eugene Houk Sr. age 83, who went peacefully to be with the Lord and his loving wife Linda on Sunday, July 14th, 2019. Eugene is survived by his sister Jeannete (Bobby Lee) Wagner, brother Robert Houk, children Eugene Houk Jr. (DeDe), Daughter Debbie (Rod) Waters, Kelly Eisner and grandchildren Amy (Jeremy Sweem), Christopher Boswell, Jennifer (Andrew Boothman), Brian Houk, Cody & Carly Waters, Britnie & Brett Eisner and five great grandchildren who will all miss him dearly.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Jesse Houk, Brother Dean Houk, and Daughter Cindy Boswell Hernandez. Gene was a loving Father, Uncle, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather; his family meant the world to him. Avid fisherman, and proud union worker in Seattle, Everett and Alaska.A Private service will be held for family, followed by a celebration of life on August 23rd, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Amar Road, Marysville, WA. Please wear Seahawk attire, Go Hawks! Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close