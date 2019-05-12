Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene LeRoy "Whitey" Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A most unique and fun-loving name of a town; Ypsilanti, North Dakota, is quite fitting for the birthplace of Eugene LeRoy Larsen, born to Louis and Anna (Doede) on January 24, 1930.



Growing up in Ypsilanti, Eugene took on the same unique and fun-loving character of the town's name.



Soon, as his hair grew in, it was pure white, earning him the fun-loving, unique nick-name of "Whitey," by his siblings and friends, which stuck for life.



Whitey became the name, and the person, so many people knew, loved, and admired for 89 years.



Raised in Ypsilanti, North Dakota, with his siblings, Charlotte (Lorshbough), Don, Lorraine (Gregerson), and his little brother, Duane, he graduated from Valley City High School.



Whitey's next journey into the United States Air Force had him serving as a "Radio Man," communicating with the pilots.



Following his Honorable Discharge, he attended Valley City State University, majoring in Physical Education; minoring in Geography.



During the first year at Valley City State, Whitey met the love of his life, Lois Gilbert.



Married in Valley City, North Dakota, on August 17, 1957, they moved to Port Angeles, where Lois and a friend had been teaching for a year.



Whitey accepted a position teaching 6th grade at Franklin Elementary School where he taught until he moved with 6th Grade to Stevens Middle School.



In all, he taught for Port Angeles School District as a 6th grade teacher for 34 years; enriching the lives of hundreds of students … nurturing them, attending their sports events, working with students experiencing difficulties in their personal lives, and even letting students run their fingers through his crew cut hairstyle!



Whitey and Lois had two daughters, Lori, born January 4, 1960, and Kristi born December 13, 1961, both of whom attended Franklin Elementary School as well; walking to school each day with their Dad.



Whitey enjoyed being around people of all ages, and this was evident in his work, church, leisure, and home life.



In the summertime, he supported his teacher's income working at Larry Winters as a Driver and Tour Guide taking visitors all over the Peninsula, entertaining them along the way with his wonderful humor and jokes.



He drove the Strawberry Bus to Cameron Berry Farms so young people could have a month-long job picking berries.



He enjoyed being an usher at church, served on Church Vestry some years, was an active member of Sons of Norway; chaperoning many church youth trips, including ski trips(!), which delighted Kristi and Lori who would get to attend even though they were not yet in high school, and even a trip to a National Youth Gathering in New Orleans!



After grandchildren came around, he and Lois took them on vacations every single summer; a marvelous time for all!



After a year and a half roller coaster, following open heart surgery and three bypasses, Whitey ended up with three recent hospital stays, in Iowa, Port Angeles, and Seattle, he died at home on Monday, May 6, 2019.



Whitey is survived by his beloved spouse of 61 years, Lois; daughters, Lori Baxter, and Kristi (Scott) Beebe; grandchildren: Krysta Baxter, Jasmine Larsen Beebe, Tiffany Larsen Beebe; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Shelby; Brother-in-law, Bob (Sue) Gilbert; his nieces and nephews, Hugh, Linda, David, Joanie, Pam, Jeff, Greg, Steven, Tim, Theresa, Michelle, Melissa, Mollie.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna (Doede) Larsen; siblings, Charlotte, Don, Lorraine, Duane.



