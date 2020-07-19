Evelyn Frances (Otis) Rae, 95, of Quilcene, passed away on July 2, 2020. Evelyn was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 11, 1924, to Perry Otis and Edna (Root) Otis, the fifth of six children.



Evelyn married Philip Peter Rae on January 17, 1947. They moved to Washington in 1949, where they raised six sons.



She was a homemaker to six boys and a husband, seamstress, cake decorator, upholsterer, gardener, as well as many other roles. She was a very talented woman and there wasn't anything that she couldn't do with a needle and thread.



Evelyn was hired at Quilcene High School in the lunch program in 1974. She was the head baker and had a positive influence on many students and faculty. She was known for her famous cinnamon rolls and teaching students how to roll a roll. She retired in 1990.



Evelyn loved her family and was always willing to care for her grandchildren. She loved family celebrations and holiday gatherings. She enjoyed baking, traveling, birdwatching, sports, gardening, and quilting; hosting the Presbyterian ladies quilting group for many years. She had a sharp wit, was full of wisdom, was always honest, and had a deep-rooted sense of responsibility.



Evelyn is survived by sons, Dennis (Laura) Rae, Gary (Connie) Rae, Richard Rae, and Greg (Lori) Rae; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by husband, Philip Rae; and by sons, Kenneth Rae and Thomas Rae.



A memorial ceremony will be held at a future date.

