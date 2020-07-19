1/1
Evelyn Frances Rae
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Frances (Otis) Rae, 95, of Quilcene, passed away on July 2, 2020. Evelyn was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 11, 1924, to Perry Otis and Edna (Root) Otis, the fifth of six children.

Evelyn married Philip Peter Rae on January 17, 1947. They moved to Washington in 1949, where they raised six sons.

She was a homemaker to six boys and a husband, seamstress, cake decorator, upholsterer, gardener, as well as many other roles. She was a very talented woman and there wasn't anything that she couldn't do with a needle and thread.

Evelyn was hired at Quilcene High School in the lunch program in 1974. She was the head baker and had a positive influence on many students and faculty. She was known for her famous cinnamon rolls and teaching students how to roll a roll. She retired in 1990.

Evelyn loved her family and was always willing to care for her grandchildren. She loved family celebrations and holiday gatherings. She enjoyed baking, traveling, birdwatching, sports, gardening, and quilting; hosting the Presbyterian ladies quilting group for many years. She had a sharp wit, was full of wisdom, was always honest, and had a deep-rooted sense of responsibility.

Evelyn is survived by sons, Dennis (Laura) Rae, Gary (Connie) Rae, Richard Rae, and Greg (Lori) Rae; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Philip Rae; and by sons, Kenneth Rae and Thomas Rae.

A memorial ceremony will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved