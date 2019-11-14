Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Helen Curington. View Sign Service Information Linde Price Funeral Service 170 W Sequim Bay Rd SEQUIM , WA 98382 (360)-683-1649 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Helen Curington, 101 years old resided in Sequim, for the last 15 years of her life where she passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by her family.



Evelyn, or Eve as she was called as a young girl, was born and raised in San Francisco, California, by her mother, Helen May Lee. Loving the city life as a young woman, she never missed the Friday night dances or a new stage production at the many theaters around Union Square.



Loving fashion, her favorite job was at The Emporium where she kept her wardrobe always stylish.



Being a young woman in San Francisco's heyday, Evelyn saw firsthand horse and buggies replaced with cars, while her favorite mode of transportation was walking the hills under her own power. This love for walking lasted her entire life and contributed to her 101 years of independence and health. On May 27, 1937, Evelyn and her beloved mother were among the walkers on "Pedestrian Day" to cross the newly built Golden Gate Bridge, prior to the bridges opening to vehicles.



Evelyn moved to Miami Beach in the fifties, again to enjoy a city full of life. There she married George Curington and had her first child, Carol, followed the next year by a son, Ed, and then a year and a half later by another daughter, Debbie.



Many other new experiences came her way such as learning to drive, not something you needed to do with cable cars outside your door in San Francisco. She also enjoyed the sunny warm days and nights while raising her children as a homemaker.



Returning to California, Evelyn settled with her children in Southern California where she remained for decades.



There Evelyn had a successful career as a bookkeeper and along with her son, Ed, founded Long Beach Building Maintenance, a successful business in Long Beach, California. This taught her much-loved children the value of an honest day's work.



Evelyn was always ready to enjoy family and never missed a Thanksgiving or Christmas at Debbie's house surrounded by younger generations of her family.



Evelyn always smiled and made the world around her a little brighter. She cherished her one and only grandchild, Bill, and was thrilled to be a great grandmother to his two beautiful girls. For these special girls, Ella and Ashlyn, she decided to be called "Grandmamma," a special name to set her apart from the other grandmothers in the family and paid homage to her great-grandma status.



Also, as a lover of dogs, there were many that were part of her family over the last 101 years. A special thanks to Tucker, a special lap dog, which remained by her side, comforting her during her last years.



Evelyn enjoyed traveling and saw much of the United States as well as visiting many European countries. Evelyn walked the hills in Montserrat, Spain, and Gibraltar, in her middle eighties.



Her favorite pastime always remained a good book which she was rarely seen without.



In 2004, Evelyn retired in Sequim, with her cherished son, Ed. There she continued to be active and was often seen at the theater, outside summer concerts, Sequim's art walk, or out walking and shopping on Washington Street.



She was easy to recognize by her colorful and warm knee high socks accessorizing her still fashionable clothes and ever present hat the San Francisco girl could not go without-or, as she would say, the girl from the City by the Bay.



By her 100th birthday, she decorated her bedroom walls with 100 hats, many from her youthful San Francisco days alongside new ones purchased at her favorite Sequim boutiques.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, Helen; and daughter, Carol.



Evelyn is survived by her son, Ed; daughter, Debbie (Dick); grandson, Bill (Kristine), and great-granddaughters, Ella and Ashlyn.



A special thank you, to the nurses and healthcare team, at Olympic Medical Center for their care and guidance in getting Evelyn back home safely and in comfort, for her final days. None of this could have been possible without the help and support, whether in the form of medical supplies or emotional support, from Volunteer Hospice Clallam County.



Reverend Julia McKenna-Blessings will preside over a memorial service to celebrate Evelyn's life at 1 PM, on November 16th, at Ed's house. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019

