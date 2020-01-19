Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn larson Tobin. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 301 E Lopez Ave Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Larson Tobin went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019; she was 97. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 15, 1922, and her family moved to Denver when she was a baby.



She arrived in Port Angeles during World War II, when her husband, Philip Tobin, was stationed in India as a pilot in the Air Transport Command. She stayed with her aunt and uncle, Edwin and Victoria Halberg.



Evelyn's oldest son was born before her husband's return, with two daughters and a son to follow. After the war, the family settled in the Dry Creek area. They built a house and moved in on Mother's Day, 1950. In the early days, bears and deer and the occasional cougar could be seen from the house.



Evelyn began the volunteer work that would be the dominant theme in her life as leader of a Brownie Scout troop at Dry Creek School. She and Bertha Norris shepherded the group, serving as chaperones, as the troop spent their Girl Scout cookie money renting a cabin at Sol Duc Hot Springs.



She taught Sunday school to first graders at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for 50 years. She worked to support public libraries in Port Angeles, Sequim, and Forks. And she began campaigns to benefit the Port Angeles Symphony through organized ticket sales. She had a card file listing half the population of Port Angeles; there was no escape.



In 1963, Philip Tobin passed away after a brief illness. She married local veterinarian, Harry Lydiard, and applied her organizational skills to his campaigns for county commissioner (once managing his successful re-election by write-in ballot). They divorced in 1998, but remained friends until his passing. She also worked to elect Dan Evans and Dan Spellman in their gubernatorial bids.



Evelyn began to work for the arts; she was appointed to the Washington State Arts Commission, and she served on the American Symphony Orchestra League's National Board. She was a board member of Centrum in Port Townsend and was also a patron of the Pilchuck Glass School. She learned how to teach English as a second language at Peninsula College and tutored many foreign students, including Japanese executives. She became an enthusiastic world traveler and shared her cultural artifacts with elementary and middle school students.



But Evelyn probably had her biggest impact in the community when she decided to use an inheritance from her father to fund music scholarships in Stevens Middle School and the North Olympic Youth Symphony. Hundreds of students have benefitted. She was thrilled to hear from youth whose lives she had touched. Evelyn's fondest hope would be to have others build on her work to enhance the quality of life in their communities.



Evelyn is survived by four children, Philip III (Kay) of Camano Island, Sally of California, Sharon (Rik) of Mexico, and Eric of Port Angeles; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two honorary grandchildren.



The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Tammera Robinson and her family. Tammy adopted Evelyn as an honorary grandmother, served as her indomitable healthcare advocate, and always had Evelyn's best interests at heart.



In lieu of flowers, Evelyn requests that contributions be made for music lesson scholarships through the Port Angeles Symphony and the Port Angeles Education Foundation.



