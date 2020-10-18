Faith I. Haynes, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter passed away with family at her side after a brief battle with cancer on September 25, 2020. She was eighty one. Born on February 11, 1939 to Helen (McCoy) and Charles Petty, in Great Falls, Montana. Faith was the older sister to brother Larry.
As a youngster, she was involved with Campfire Girls and playing the clarinet in her high school marching band. While working and learning to ski at the Big Mountain ski resort in Whitefish, Montana, she met Theodore Hansen, and they married in 1961.
While raising three young children, Faith earned her teaching degree at the University of Montana, and in the first of many journeys she moved to Alaska in 1973. Over the next thirty five years, hundreds of students were blessed to have her as a teacher.
Faith's marriage to Frank Greenough in 1977 began a new, amazing chapter of her life, one filled with adventure, like hiking the grueling 33-mile Chilkoot pass, and a passion for travel that took her around the globe experiencing new cultures and making life-long friends at every stop. Even in retirement, her passion to teach and travel culminated in a 2-year teaching mission in Thailand.
Following Frank's passing 2005, she enjoyed a brief marriage to Jim Haynes who passed away in 2011.
She was incredibly blessed to have found a true love and companionship in the last years of her life with Don Knowles, whom she married in 2012. Don and his sassy, spunky, adorable dog Gracie were out walking the neighborhood one day and Faith fell in love with both of them! Faith and Don enjoyed eight sweet, wonderful years of marriage.
Her spirituality was the guiding force throughout her life and was enriched by the many ways she dedicated her time to the church, like the choir and the hand bell group.
In recent years, she took great pleasure in the friendships formed within her small group bible study, H2H, and the many wonderful people she worked with for fundraising events sponsored by the Sequim Guild Seattle Children's Hospital.
Her greatest love and joy came from her family – especially her grand-children and great-grandchildren Although her family was spread across the country from Alaska to Massachusetts, she never missed sending birthday cards or anniversary wishes. She was a true matriarch of a far-sprawling tribe!
She will be dearly missed by her daughters Krista Whitford and Kara Pitt both of Dennis, Massachusetts, her son Scott Hansen of Anchorage, Alaska, and her brother, Larry Petty of Billings, Montana, and her many beloved grand and great grandchildren.
We would like to thank her many friends and the community of Sequim Community Church for their outpouring of prayers and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Faith's honor to the Sequim Guild at www.sequimguild.org.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1st, at 1:00pm at Sequim Community Church, located at 950 N 5th Ave, Sequim, WA.