Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Chamberlain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Chamberlain, 89, passed on to God August 1, 2019.



She was born and raised in Port Angeles and spent her early years enjoying the wonder of nature on the small family farm up Black Diamond Road before moving into the big house on 9th and Oak.



She attended Queen of Angels School and Roosevelt High School. Florence graduated from the



It was at the UW where she met the love of her life, Robert Chamberlain, to whom she was married for 43 years before his death in 1995. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Connie Mead; and her brothers, Michael and Anthony Hoare.



Florence was the quintessential wife and mother, who dedicated her life to raising her seven children. She not only nurtured her own two boys and five girls, but opened her home and heart to her nieces and nephews, and her kids' friends, who needed a good meal, a warm smile, or even a place to call home.



Florence and Bob also welcomed and cared for dozens of Rotary exchange students over the years, from countries all over the world, who spent summers with the family at their home on Lake Crescent.



Life at Lake Crescent was busy and wonderful, filled with sailing, skiing, fishing, enjoying wildlife, gardening and tending to beautiful flower boxes, and with wild-blackberry picking, pie baking, jam making, and singing around the campfire.



She cherished her 14 grandchildren, (K.C., Camille, Graywolf, Anthony, Michael, Dominic, Lucas, Dani, Luci, Hope, Sydney, Faith, Chaz, and Katie), and happily shared with them the magic of Lake Crescent, large family gatherings and her excellent cooking-especially her pies and Gramma Jam!



She had a generous heart, always giving of her time, talents, and treasure. She was a faithful Catholic, dedicated choir member, and supporter of Queen of Angels Parish and School. She will always be fondly remembered for her warm, welcoming smile and the twinkle in her eyes.



We love you Mom! Steve and Juanita, Sue and Coleman, Ken, Joan and Alfonso, Mary, Tim and Janet, Maggie and Doug, Jenny and Jerry.



Donations in honor of Florence can be made to Queen Of Angels School or Volunteer Hospice. Florence Chamberlain, 89, passed on to God August 1, 2019.She was born and raised in Port Angeles and spent her early years enjoying the wonder of nature on the small family farm up Black Diamond Road before moving into the big house on 9th and Oak.She attended Queen of Angels School and Roosevelt High School. Florence graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in journalism.It was at the UW where she met the love of her life, Robert Chamberlain, to whom she was married for 43 years before his death in 1995. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Connie Mead; and her brothers, Michael and Anthony Hoare.Florence was the quintessential wife and mother, who dedicated her life to raising her seven children. She not only nurtured her own two boys and five girls, but opened her home and heart to her nieces and nephews, and her kids' friends, who needed a good meal, a warm smile, or even a place to call home.Florence and Bob also welcomed and cared for dozens of Rotary exchange students over the years, from countries all over the world, who spent summers with the family at their home on Lake Crescent.Life at Lake Crescent was busy and wonderful, filled with sailing, skiing, fishing, enjoying wildlife, gardening and tending to beautiful flower boxes, and with wild-blackberry picking, pie baking, jam making, and singing around the campfire.She cherished her 14 grandchildren, (K.C., Camille, Graywolf, Anthony, Michael, Dominic, Lucas, Dani, Luci, Hope, Sydney, Faith, Chaz, and Katie), and happily shared with them the magic of Lake Crescent, large family gatherings and her excellent cooking-especially her pies and Gramma Jam!She had a generous heart, always giving of her time, talents, and treasure. She was a faithful Catholic, dedicated choir member, and supporter of Queen of Angels Parish and School. She will always be fondly remembered for her warm, welcoming smile and the twinkle in her eyes.We love you Mom! Steve and Juanita, Sue and Coleman, Ken, Joan and Alfonso, Mary, Tim and Janet, Maggie and Doug, Jenny and Jerry.Donations in honor of Florence can be made to Queen Of Angels School or Volunteer Hospice. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close