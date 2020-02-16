Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Elizabeth "Peggy" Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Elizabeth "Peggy" Wilson, 96, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020, from complications of an aneurysm.



Peggy was born to Florence Etta and Bert



Peggy married Curtis Wilson on November 30, 1940, in Port Angeles. They later moved to Clallam Bay and then to Pysht, where Peggy loved to go down to the beach.



In her later life, she would travel many times to walk that same beach in search of beach treasures.



After moving back to Port Angeles, in 1972, Peggy worked in a nursing home for five years. She often said the best time of her life was cutting shakes with Curt south of Forks.



They bought a home on Peabody St. and lived there for many years. Curt passed away in June of 2003. Peggy lived independently for 17 years.



She traveled "road trips" to every state in the United States, except Hawaii because she would not fly.



Peggy was an avid New York Yankee fan all of her life. She traveled to New York to watch a game in the old stadium and the new stadium. She rode a Harley with her grandson, Travis Kuch, and promised to ride again at 100!



Peggy was an excellent pie maker and when she was too old to go picking, her grand-nephew, John Wilson, would bring her wild blackberries; in exchange for a pie of course! She made pies not only for her family, but for the police department, fire department, grass cutter, optometrist and neighbors. If you in any way showed kindness to her, she would bake you a pie.



Peggy is survived by her and Curt's five children, Janet (Jim) Wallace, Betty Parnell, Bill (Leslie) Wilson, Peggy Kuch and Joyce (Todd) Olesen; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Clancy for his thoughtful, excellent care for our mother and father.



A private service was held on January 10, 2020, for the family. Florence Elizabeth "Peggy" Wilson, 96, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020, from complications of an aneurysm.Peggy was born to Florence Etta and Bert Smith on February 15, 1923, in Port Angeles and lived most of her life here.Peggy married Curtis Wilson on November 30, 1940, in Port Angeles. They later moved to Clallam Bay and then to Pysht, where Peggy loved to go down to the beach.In her later life, she would travel many times to walk that same beach in search of beach treasures.After moving back to Port Angeles, in 1972, Peggy worked in a nursing home for five years. She often said the best time of her life was cutting shakes with Curt south of Forks.They bought a home on Peabody St. and lived there for many years. Curt passed away in June of 2003. Peggy lived independently for 17 years.She traveled "road trips" to every state in the United States, except Hawaii because she would not fly.Peggy was an avid New York Yankee fan all of her life. She traveled to New York to watch a game in the old stadium and the new stadium. She rode a Harley with her grandson, Travis Kuch, and promised to ride again at 100!Peggy was an excellent pie maker and when she was too old to go picking, her grand-nephew, John Wilson, would bring her wild blackberries; in exchange for a pie of course! She made pies not only for her family, but for the police department, fire department, grass cutter, optometrist and neighbors. If you in any way showed kindness to her, she would bake you a pie.Peggy is survived by her and Curt's five children, Janet (Jim) Wallace, Betty Parnell, Bill (Leslie) Wilson, Peggy Kuch and Joyce (Todd) Olesen; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Clancy for his thoughtful, excellent care for our mother and father.A private service was held on January 10, 2020, for the family. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close