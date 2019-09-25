Flossie Lorraine Osterberg passed away one day after her 66th birthday, surrounded by family and friends, in her home in Port Angeles, after a long battle with cancer.
She came to Washington in the 70s, from Florence, Kansas, on vacation and stayed for the rest of her life.
In 1989, she met the love of her life, Gareth Osterberg, and they were married a few years later.
He taught her to fish and she out-fished him the rest of her life.
She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, beautiful smile and simple grace.
Flossie raised five children and treated them all as her own.
She was the oldest of six children, Jim Faunce, Bill Faunce, Andy Faunce, Dorothy (Ken) Fox and Earl (Rebecca) Faunce.
Flossie was preceded in death by her mother; father; nephew, Keith; and brother, Andy.
She is survived by her husband, Gareth "Crash" Osterberg; children, Jeremy (Heather) Shaw, Candy Chadwell, J.J. (Dani) Shore, Fernlie Osterberg, Cassandra Osterberg; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
Special thanks to Leah Stegall, Sandy Sinnes, Heather Hansen Tracy, Kari and Sally Baker, Dr. Witham, Virginia Mason Cancer Care, Volunteer Hospice and all the friends and family. A very special thanks to Candy Chadwell for being Flossie's primary caregiver during her battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County,vhocc.org.
